Punjab govt announces monthly stipend for acid attack survivors

GUJRAT: Shahbaz Gill, the spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister, announced a monthly stipend for girls and women who have survived an acid attack.

Gill made this announcement during his visit to a house of an acid attack survivor girl in Gujrat. He handed over a cheque of Rs 500,000 to the victim’s family on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The government could not construct bridges and roads, because “we paid more attention to paying off the country’s debt, the spokesperson said. “For one year, we implemented the policy of human welfare and will focus on it more in the next year.”

He assured families of acid attack victims that the government is standing beside survivors and culprits will be punished for their acts.

Other than providing a monthly stipend, the government has also legislated on the matter of eliminating the practice of acid attacks, Gill said.

