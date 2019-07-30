Punjab govt to encourage private sector: Jawan Bakht

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Tuesday said that the provincial government would provide maximum opportunities to private sector for promotion of industries, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of standing committee on finance and development at the Chief Minister’s House, Jawan Bakht directed the industries department to chalk out a comprehensive plan to boost industries in the province.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, he said that the owners of dry ports will soon get good news. The minister further said that completion of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park will increase business activities in the province.

He said,”Link road along Faisalabad Industrial State will create ease in doing business and will boost it.” Jawan Bakht said that the establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University will be a positive message for the minorities and added that the university will further promote religious tourism in the province.

The minister said that increase in revenue generation at the cost of environmental pollution was not acceptable.

