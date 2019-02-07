LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz Chohan has said a talent hunt contest with the name ‘Voice of Punjab’ will be launched in the province in March, ARY News reported Thursday.

According to the minister, the contest will start on March 2 in which aspiring singers will be given a chance to showcase their talent. The event will help the country boost its musical industry, he added.

He said the selections would be made purely on merit, and without any discrimination. The auditions will be held from March 2 to March 4.

Last month, the minister, while unveiling a few features of the contest, had said the event would begin from Multan.

He also explained the process for participants, saying “aspiring singers may send their voice notes in over WhatsApp or on the telephone numbers of the department to audition,” Chohan had said during a meeting in this regard. “Twenty aspiring singers from four different regions would be trained by renowned experts before a grand finale is held. For this purpose, a four-member committee would be constituted to be headed by dsirectors of Regional Arts Council.”

He had assured that the financial affairs of Voice of Punjab would also be monitored strictly.

It may be noted here that the first three winners of the contest would be presented with cash rewards of Rs500,000, Rs300,000 and Rs100,500, respectively.

