Punjab govt to resolve outstanding pension cases

LAHORE: Punjab government has taken the step for the relief of retired employees, who have been waiting to receive their pending pensions.

As per details, the provincial government ordered all departments to send details of their respective outstanding pension cases to the Chief Minister office by Sep 30.

All concerned authorities were directed to resolve pending cases by the Sep 31 deadline, sources said.

On the special instruction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all departments are obliged to follow pension rules to avoid the delay. In all upcoming retirements of government employees, the documents for pension provision would be prepared a year before and will be sent to the audit officer six months prior to the retirement date, as per pension rules.

Moreover, the authorities were asked to submit a monthly report about the disposal of pending pension cases to the CM office.

