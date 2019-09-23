LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday announced that the provincial government will open ‘University of North Punjab’ in Chakwal.

As per details, the draft of the bill to set up a university has been prepared by the government, which will be presented in the provincial cabinet meeting, the chief minister Punjab said.

It is worth noting that the Punjab government made a record in the highest number of legislation in comparison to other provinces in a year.

Read More: Govt approves establishment of Child Protection Bureau in Kasur: CM Buzdar

Punjab Assembly approved 19 bills during a year while nearly 32 bills are under the preparation process.

Comments

comments