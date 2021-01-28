Entire Punjab population to get health cards by 2021 end, PM Imran Khan told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday briefed that the entire population of the Punjab province would get a health card by December 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review progress on the provision of health cards in Punjab, also attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid and senior federal and provincial officials while CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister attended the meeting via video link.

During a briefing, it was informed that Punjab’s 100 percent population would get the card by 2021 end while seven more districts would be provided with the cards by the end of the fiscal year in June 2021.

The prime minister lauded the progress on the provision of health cards in Punjab and said that providing better healthcare facilities to the masses was among their foremost priority.

“In past, the low segments of the society were neglected in provision of health facilities,” he said adding that health cards would provide better health facilities to poor segment of the society.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 04, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss matters related to the health sector.

Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the premier that 100 percent of families of Punjab would be provided Health Cards worth 720,000 rupees per family within 12 months.

He told the meeting that the provision of the cards to 45 percent population in Punjab would be completed by June 2021.

The seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi (DG) division will get health insurance cards by June 2021, Dr. Yasmin told the prime minister. She further said that the distribution of health cards in other Punjab districts would be completed by the end of 2021.

