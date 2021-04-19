Health dept orders improvements in vaccination, registration process

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has issued directives to making further improvements in the process of registration and COVID-19 vaccination for people aged between 50 and 59, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial health department directed the administrations of all districts to improve the process of vaccination and registration of citizens from April 21.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered chief executive officers (CEOs) of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore to further bring betterment in vaccination facility for citizens, as well as the home service of administering COVID-19 vaccines to elderly citizens.

She said that the health authorities will not tolerate any delay in the transportation of laboratory samples and the issuance of the test results. Dr Rashid asked citizens to arrive at a vaccination centre only after receiving a date along with a pin code.

Moreover, the health minister also asked district administrations to increase activities of dengue surveillance teams to take timely action for eradicating dengue larvae.

She also directed districts to nominate representatives for the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ program initiated by the Punjab government.

