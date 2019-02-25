Punjab home department to shift Nawaz back to jail: sources

LAHORE: Sources informed ARY News that Punjab home department has decided to shift deposed premier Nawaz Sharif back to Kot Lakpath jail from Jinnah hospital, Lahore.

As per details, the medical board, constituted for the treatment of Nawaz, apprised the home department about the situation. “Nawaz has insisted to go back to the prison,” sources added.

The security has been beefed up at the hospital.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected former premier’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

Dejected with IHC’s verdict, Nawaz said “it seems like the nature wants to test me more.”

The IHC division bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, dismissed the plea today, stating that the bail can not be granted on medical basis.

“Nawaz Shairf is not suffering from any disease which can not be treated in Pakistan,” the bench observed.

The high court had reserved the verdict on Nawaz’s plea on February 20.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is currently admitted in Jinnah Hospital Lahore after being transferred from Kot Lakhpat jail on February 15 owing to his illness. The decision to shift Sharif to hospital, had been taken on the recommendation of the medical board.

Comments

comments