OPDs at Punjab hospitals to remain closed till May 23

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of new Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Monday decided to extend the closure of outpatients departments (OPDs) at all the public sector hospitals till 23rd of May, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Punjab’s specialized healthcare and medical education department, “OPD services of four specialties i.e. ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology and dentistry shall remain suspended in public sector teaching and specialized hospital in Punjab till 23rd of May.”

Meanwhile, all the scheduled surgeries at the government hospitals have also been postponed till 27th of May. However, the situation will be reviewed on 23rd of May, read the notification.

Read More: Covid-19 third wave: Punjab closes OPDs at major public hospitals

Earlier on April 10, the government of Punjab had announced the closure of out-patient departments (OPDs) and surgery centres at major public health facilities across the province amid the third wave of Covid-19.

As per details, the Punjab Health Department had closed public hospital OPDs and surgery centres in seven Covid-19 districts of Punjab for 10 days.

The Punjab districts where OPDs had been closed include Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sialkot and Rawalpindi.

Comments

comments