Punjab House in Murree, Bhurban to be opened for public from Monday

Punjab House Murree and Governor’s Annexe in Bhurban will be opened for the general public from Monday.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, people will be able to stay at the Punjab House Murree and Governor’s Annexe in Bhurban by paying rent, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a statement that the conversion of government buildings into guest houses is a step towards the elimination of VIP culture.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to open the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Nathiagali for the public.

Read More: KP Governor’s House opens to public

PM Khan in a tweet, shared the video of the Governor House Nathiagali saying, “These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to take money for the government.”

The Governor House in Nathiagali was constructed in 1923 and spans an area of 76 kanals of land.

KP Government has also opened Chief Minister House, Speaker House, Inspector General House, Karnak House in Natiagali for tourists.

Comments

comments