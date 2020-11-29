Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in various cities

LAHORE: In a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Punjab government on Sunday imposed smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan Faisalabad and other cities, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 26 coronavirus hotspots in Lahore and 15 areas of Rawalpindi have been put under smart lockdown.

The mart lockdown has also been imposed in seven areas of Multan, five emerging hotspots in Layyah, four areas of Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities.

The provincial healthcare department said that the government and private offices, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed in the areas. The government has also banned all types of public gatherings and events in the affected areas.

However, hospitals, pharmacies, medical stores and laboratories will be exempted from the restriction.

Earlier on November 18, Keeping in view the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government had imposed smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, various localities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar and other cities had been placed under smart lockdown.

