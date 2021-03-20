LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to increase the capacity of hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients amid rising coronavirus cases in several cities including the provincial capital.

The decision was taken in a meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, here on Saturday. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid chaired the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed the availability of health facilities in hospitals after an increase in coronavirus cases and decided that the number of beds and ventilators for patients in all major hospitals in Lahore would be increased.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients in Lahore had increased. She added that a proposal was also under consideration to give a walk-in facility for vaccination to people 65 years of age and older.

The provincial minister also issued instructions to improve the arrangements for the COVID-19 patients at Services Hospital.

Covid cases in Punjab

At least 25 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Punjab, taking the death toll to 5,942 in the province.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department, 2,033 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 195,087.

The spokesperson further said that 175,265 patients of COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far in the province.

