Punjab govt to host Int’l livestock show in February: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said an International livestock show will be hosted by his provincial government in the month of February, ARY News reported on Monday.

This he said, while presiding over a high–level meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the show.

The chief minister said that tremendous potential of livestock sector exists in the province of Punjab and national economy can be strengthened by developing this sector on permanent basis.

However, there is strong need to give attention to the aspect of research and development in the livestock sector, he added. He said that Punjab’s livestock sector will get new identity through this international event and government will re-strengthen it by benefiting from the international experiences and technology.

This event will be greatly beneficial for livestock sector in the Punjab, he added.

The Chief Minister directed to constitute a committee for making arrangements of international event.

Such events should also be arranged in other divisions and a plan be devised in this regard, he added.

Secretary Livestock briefed about holding of International Livestock Show/International Buffalo Congress in Lahore in the middle of next month in which international livestock experts will be invited to attend.

