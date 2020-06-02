Punjab issues notification for provincial lockdown, starting tomorrow

LAHORE: In light of the suggestion put forth by the provincial cabinet of Punjab with regards to lockdown, a notification has been issued on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Educational institutes, marriage halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls will remain closed in the province till further notice.

Gathering crowds and holding sporting events will remain strictly prohibited.

Businesses and marketplaces will remain open from Monday to Friday, 9am till 5pm, read the notification issued by the provincial secretary health.

Grocery and ration stores and shops will be allowed to remain open throughout the week from 9am till 7pm.

Inter-district transport will be allowed to operate 24/7, the notification read further.

Churches have also been allowed to remain open on Sundays from 7am till 5pm.

The notification will remain in effect till June 15 and will come into effect from tomorrow.

