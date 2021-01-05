Punjab minister issues schedule for reopening of schools

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Tuesday shared the schedule of reopening of educational institutions across the province in phases beginning from January 18.

According to an official notification, a copy of which was shared by the Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Twitter, the 25th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was jointly held with the Punjab Healthy Ministry and the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) during which the phased reopening of schools in the province as well as the schedule of examinations in 2021 was announced.

NOTIFICATION:

Following are details regarding schedule of opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab. Issued by School Education Department.

Schedule

January 11, 2021: Schools will reopen only for teachers and staff members.

January 18, 2021: Schools across Punjab will reopen for grade 9 to grade 12.

January 25, 2021: Schools across Punjab will reopen for grade 1 to grade 8.

February 1, 2021: All universities and colleges will reopen across Punjab.

As per schedule, all board exams in Punjab will be held in the month of May and early June 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of education ministers decided on Jan. 4 to reopen educational institutions across the country in a phase-wise manner with classes nine to 12 resuming in the first phase on January 18.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that classes one to eight will resume from January 25 in the second phase whereas universities and other higher education institutions will resume on-campus sessions from Feb 1.

