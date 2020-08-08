Punjab govt issues SOPs for restaurants, fast food outlets

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants and fast food outlets in the province, ARY News reported.

In a notification, Primary and Secondary Healthcare secretary said that social gathering will not be allowed in the eateries. There will be a complete ban on entry of people above the age of 60 in the restaurants.

In order to maintain social distancing, 6-foot distance has been made mandatory in the restaurants. No customer will be allowed to enter the restaurants without masks.

The eateries have been directed to serve only 50 per cent of customers, in terms of capacity, at their premises and place and a hand sanitiser at each table.

Earlier on August 6, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that government had decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms from August 10 after a closure of nearly five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Asad Umar had said that all educational institutions across the country would reopen from September 15.

“A Covid-19 situation would be reviewed on September 7 before reopening of schools,” he had added.

