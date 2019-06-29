Punjab government changes 12 jail superintendents

RAWALPINDI: Government of Punjab today (Saturday) issued orders to change 12 jail superintendents from across the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, Mr. Shahram Tauqir has been chosen as the new superintendent of Highway Security, Sahiwal.

Sajid Baig was made superintendent of Central Jail, Bahawalpur.

Whereas, Superintendent Naveed Ashraf was made the Inspector General (I.G) for prisons.

Mansoor Akbar was made superintendent central jail Mianwali and Ahmed Naveed Gondal was chosen as superintendent central jail Gujranwala.

Mian Muhammad Ansar was posted as superintendent district jails, Shahpur, meanwhile AtaUllah Malik was posted as superintendent district jail Sialkot.

Khan Waheed Khan was announced as the new superintendent of Mandi BahaUddin, while Ali Akbar was chosen as the superintendent of district jail Faisalabad.

Chaudhry Asghar and Asghar Munir were chosen as superintendent Sheikhupura and Kasur, respectively.

