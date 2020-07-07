Families of inmates allowed to visit jails after three-month ban

LAHORE: After lifting three months long restrictions, the Punjab authorities have allowed families of inmates to meet twice in a month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a session of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Prisons in Lahore which was attended by deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of all districts.

The DIGs have briefed the IG Prisons about the security matters and overall situation of the prison centres of their respective regions.

It has been decided to allow family members of prisoners to meet at prison centres after following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) twice in a month.

The officials decided to implement all precautionary measures including social distancing, face masks and temperature check up during the meeting of prisoners and their families.

Moreover, the participants of the meeting approved decision to provide better meals to the inmates and availability of canteen items to the prisoners on market rates. The jail administrations of each region will construct more washroom and further improve the cleanliness system.

The Punjab home department had imposed a ban on meeting between inmates and their families at prison centres in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

