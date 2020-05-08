LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 10,033 in Punjab on Friday after 961 more people were diagnosed with the infection – the largest increase in cases in a single day any province has seen thus far.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 183 people died from the disease while 4,062 have recovered from thus far. 22 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, it added.

Thus far, 117,206 tests have been conducted in the province, the health department said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have jumped to 25,800. Of these, 9,093 were reported in Sindh, 10,033 in Punjab, 3,956 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,725 in Balochistan, 558 in Islamabad, 394 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 7,530 patients have recovered from the virus, while 17,713 are still being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

Earlier, on May 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced lifting of the countrywide lockdown in phases from Saturday by reopening shopping centres and construction-related industries from Fajr till 5 pm and OPDs.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people. “The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people.”

