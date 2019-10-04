Punjab launches mobile app for easy tax payments

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched a mobile phone application ‘ePay Punjab’ to help individuals and the business community pay their taxes, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the app, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that now people can pay their dues and taxes through the ‘ePay Punjab’ conveniently.

He said that the application was jointly developed by the Punjab Finance Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The minister said that in the next phase, people could pay their school, college and hospitals charges through the app.

He said that the app will make tax filing easy and less time consuming. The application was uploaded on Google’s Play Store and available for downloading.

Earlier on September 13, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had said that the revenue collection body will launch a mobile app for salaried persons to file tax returns.

Talking to journalists, Shabbar Zaidi had said that the mobile app will help citizens and salaried people to file their tax returns. He had said that FBR had decided to introduce the mobile app to facilitate the masses, business community and salaried people.

