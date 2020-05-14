Markets to be sealed from Monday over SOPs violation in Punjab: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet has made a series of decisions for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic and finalised to shut markets violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet where a briefing was given over violation of SOPs in different markets.

It is decided to seal the markets where violations of the precautionary measures were being made, said sources.

Moreover, 456 shops have been fined and issued warnings in major districts and the provincial capital Lahore.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the government will not tolerate the violation of SOPs. He announced that markets will be closed for three days including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In another decision, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announced a historical package for Vehova which includes 47 development projects.

He said that Vehova town is like his second home and he will make making efforts for its development and prosperity. The chief minister announced to construct a cricket stadium in the town besides upgrading basic healthcare centres.

He added that a civil dispensary will be upgraded and a new dispensary will be established. Three development projects will be initiated by irrigation and environmental protection departments. A handicraft development centre will also be established.

The chief minister vowed that power supplies will be expanded to the suburban villages of Phagli, Koh Suleman and others, whereas, 10 roads will be constructed and repaired in Vehova.

Comments

comments