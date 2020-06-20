Punjab govt makes wearing face masks in public mandatory

LAHORE: Keeping in view growing number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the provincial government on Saturday made wearing face masks in public mandatory, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, declared wearing masks mandatory.

The provincial government directed that no service will be provided to those customers who do not wear masks. District administrations and police were directed to implement on the orders, read the notification.

Earlier on June 18, expressing concerns over the violation of the standard operation procedures and growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar had said that the government would start jailing people for failing to wear face masks in public.

Talking to journalist, Usman Dar had said that the government will launch a country-wide crackdown on violators of COVID-19 SOPs after 48 hours.

He had maintained that the government will show no leniency for the violators, adding that that those people would not wear masks will be fined and jailed.

