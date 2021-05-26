Punjab finalises matric, intermediate examinations schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Wednesday finalised a new schedule for matriculation and intermediate exams across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a proposed new schedule, all educations boards of Punjab will commence grade 12 exams from June 26, while the matriculation exams will start after 15 days of intermediate exams.

Grade 9 and grade 11 exams would be taken in September, according to a proposed schedule.

The Punjab Higher Education Department is likely to issue the final date sheet of exams in the upcoming two days.

In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Punjab government reopened all the public and private schools in certain districts from the 24th of May.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, all the public and private schools in 11 selected districts resumed in-person classes.

However, educational institutions are allowed to call students on alternate days with 50 per cent attendance. The schools in the selected districts will open four days a week.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child,” the notification read.

Schools opened in the selected districts are:

Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.

