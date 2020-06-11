Punjab govt allows organising MBBS final supplementary exams

LAHORE: The Punjab government has granted permission to the educational institutions for organising MBBS professional final supplementary examinations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The secretary of Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Muhammad Usman issued a notification which stated that the University of Health Sciences (UHS), King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Superior University of Lahore were allowed to conduct the examinations.

The secretary clarified that the authorities have only allowed the varsities to conduct the exams of the medical students enrolled under the curriculum, whereas, the examinations of all other educational institutions will be postponed till further orders.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had directed postponing all scheduled and unscheduled examinations across the country in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) had taken the decision to maintain closure of all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and seminaries due to increasing number of coronavirus cases. The committee directed concerned authorities to immediately halt the organisation of conducting examinations.

Following the NCC’s decision, the federal education secretary had issued directives to all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to implementing the orders.

According to the education secretary, it was not an appropriate time to organise examination as the students could contract the virus. The secretary directed the provincial authorities to ensure implementation of the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that some educational institutions and seminaries had requested the education ministry to seek permission for organising examinations in June and July months.

Comments

comments