Punjab merges all missionary hospitals of province with UCH

LAHORE: Government of Punjab has taken a major decision for their current healthcare situation by merging missionary hospitals of the province with United Christian Hospital (UCH) Services Hospital in the wake of coronavirus epidemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, 60 beds have been designated for patients being diagnosed with coronavirus in UCH.

A total of 210 million rupees will also be designated for the hospital so that it may cope better with the widespread disease.

Earlier in the day, The Punjab cabinet has made a series of decisions for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic and finalised to shut markets violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet where a briefing was given over violation of SOPs in different markets.

It is decided to seal the markets where violations of the precautionary measures were being made, said sources.

Moreover, 456 shops have been fined and issued warnings in major districts and the provincial capital Lahore.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the government will not tolerate the violation of SOPs. He announced that markets will be closed for three days including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

