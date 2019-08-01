Punjab minister orders master plan for urban development projects   

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bkahat on Thursday directed the planning and development board to prepare master plan of the urban development projects, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, Jawan Bkahat said that judicious utilization of resources was crucial to increase the foreign investment in the province besides provisional of facilities to the partners for timely completion of the projects.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, the minister believed that fixing the completion period of these projects and reviewing and monitoring the projects will enhance the performance of the department and helpful in resolving the issues.

On the occasion, he observed that the partnership of the international institutions in the development projects of the Punjab was proved of their trust in the province.

The meeting was attended by Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, representatives of Asian Development Bank and World Bank and other officials.

Earlier on July 31, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed officials to complete ongoing projects in the stipulated time period.

He had passed these directives, while presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review progress on development schemes of South Punjab.

“No compromise will be made on public welfare projects and should be completed in the stipulated time period”, he had said.

