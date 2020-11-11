Punjab Minister Sumsam Bukhari tests positive for COVID-19

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Consolidation of Holding Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

The minister said in a message that he got tested after feeling symptoms and the result came back positive. “I have quarantined myself at home,” Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari said.

He said that he was feeling better and have not suffered from any major virus-related symptoms.

It is pertinent to mention here that two other Punjab cabinet members have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past couple of weeks including Minister for Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Food Minister Aleem Khan.

Mian Aslam Iqbal has recovered from the virus and in a message after the recovery, he said: “Thanks to Allah, I have recovered from the coronavirus”.

The coronavirus cases have witnessed an increase in the province during the past some days and on Wednesday, the novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives and infected 502 people during the last 24 hours in the province.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, nine more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,429 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 502 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 107,831.

Maximum cases of the virus in Punjab 233, were reported in Lahore, while 74 new cases surfaced in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours.

Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

