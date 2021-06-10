LAHORE: Punjab has failed to achieve its set target of COVID-19 vaccination, stated a report complied by Punjab Primary Health department on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per the report, the department had set targeting of vaccinating 12,9000 people against COVID-19 in three days but ended up achieving only 40pc of the target.

Less than 200,000 people are being administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the province. The report stated that the situation in Gujranwala remained disappointing as the health officials only managed to inject vaccines to 19% of the people.

In Lahore, 39% target of the vaccination was achieved, stated the report complied by Primary Health department Punjab.

Yesterday, Pakistan achieved a major milestone of administering ten million doses of Covid vaccine.

A ceremony to mark the achievement was held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. We have a long way to go as our target is to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year, he added.

He had said about 300,000 to 350,000 people are signing up for vaccination daily.

