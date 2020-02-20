Punjab govt asks Nawaz to submit fresh medical reports by tomorrow

LAHORE: Not satisfied with the ‘medical letter’, the Punjab government on Thursday asked the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to submit a detailed and fresh medical report by tomorrow evening (Friday) so that it could decide whether to allow to extend his stay abroad, ARY News reported.

Rejecting the medical letter, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, who is also the head of the committee constituted to examine the medical reports of the deposed prime minister, said that Dr Adnan Khan is not the physician of Nawaz Sharif and added that his statement via video link is not needed.

If the PML-N leader fails to submit the fresh medical reports by February 2, the competent authority will put forth its report to the provincial government, he added.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was given eight weeks’ bail for treatment but amazingly his treatment could not be started despite 16 weeks have gone by.

Earlier on January 14, the government of Punjab had raised objections over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his bail.

According to sources, the government had rejected the medical report submitted for bail extension and home department of Punjab had demanded fresh medical reports of Sharif who was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds in November.

The doctor who had written the report was not a member of the medical board. “The reports of the medical tests held in London were not annexed with the medical report, sources had said.

