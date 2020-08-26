Punjab reports 75 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 75 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the provincial tally of conformed cases to 96,466.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, one more person succumbed to the deadly disease in the province over 24 hours.

More than 0.8mn samples have been tested for the presence of Covid-19 thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has crossed 92,000.

The number of people died from the disease in the province stands at 2,193.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government has imposed “micro smart lockdowns” in more localities of six cities of Punjab to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, small localities in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Attock, and Sialkot have been sealed for 14 days after they reported coronavirus cases.

Lahore’s more neighbourhoods, including PIA Society, Jauhar Town, Clifton Town, Nishat Colony and Wahid Road, and Ravi River Saeed Park, have also been locked down.

