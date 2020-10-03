LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed one more life and infected at least 60 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that one more patient died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,238.

He said that 60 new coronavirus cases emerged in the province today. The chief minister said that currently, 1726 patients of the pathogen were under treatment. As many as 1,275,792 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection thus far.

Usman Buzdar maintained that 95,701 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the province.

Read More: 178 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

Earlier on September 25, the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab increasing once again as the province had reported 178 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab had jumped to 98,864.

The province had carried out 11,95,559 tests so far to detect the virus, whereas 95,197 people had been recovered their health, said the spokesperson of Primacy and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Comments

comments