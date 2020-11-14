Punjab reports 487 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed seven more lives and infected 487 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, seven more people died from the COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2462 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 487 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 109,309.

Out of the 487 new coronavirus cases, 208 emerged only in Lahore, said the spokesperson.

Earlier on November 13, COVID-19 had claimed more than 17 lives and infected 601 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more patients had succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,455 in the province.

He had maintained that the province reported 601 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 108,822.

The highest number of cases had been reported in Lahore, where 245 new infections emerged, while 102 in Rawalpindi, 47 in Multan, 23 in Bakhar, DG Khan 12, Khanewal 13 and 18 cases had been registered in Faisalabad.

