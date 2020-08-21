Police resolve blind murder of 12-year-old boy in Punjab

PHALIA: The police department has claimed to resolve the mystery of a blind murder case after one-week investigation and arrested the prime suspect over killing a 12-year-old boy in a suburban part of Punjab’s Phalia city, ARY News reported on Friday.

A senior police officer told media that the 12-year-old Sadar Gul, who works as a sweeper, had been killed last week by an unidentified person in Moza Kailo.

The murderer, identified as Ameer Gul, of the young boy turned out to be his own relative, claimed District Police Officer (DPO). He revealed that Ameer Gul and Sadar Gul had engaged in a fight over the distribution of garbage.

DPO Nasir Sial added that Ameer Gul killed Sadar Gul by crushing his head with a heavy substance.

