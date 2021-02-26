Punjab police to provide security to individuals on bank transactions

LAHORE: In a historic decision, the Punjab police have decided to provide security to Lahore-based individuals over Rs500,000 or above transactions from ATMs or banks, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that people withdrawing an amount of Rs500,000 or above from a bank or ATM may contact the police to get security.

He further said that a gang involved in looting people around banks and ATMs has been busted by the Lahore police.

It may be noted that a few days back two foreign nationals, one from Switzerland and the other from Germany were deprived of millions of rupees in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

A first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of an Islamabad resident identified the prime accused as Irfan Mahmood, who invited the foreigners, a Swiss man and a German woman, to Lahore.

Read More: Two foreigners kidnapped, set free after paying bitcoin ransom in Lahore

It further read that the accused along with his accomplices took the foreign nationals from a hotel where they were staying after arrival in Lahore to an undisclosed location with their eyes covered with a piece of cloth.

The accused then blackmailed them into transferring 6,300 euros and 1.86 Bitcoin worth Rs14.7 million into his account. As per FIR, the accused with help of a fake press team also recorded a video of f

