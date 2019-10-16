Punjab IGP orders transfer of six police officers

LAHORE: The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab retired Capt Arif Nawaz has issued directives of transfers and postings of six senior officers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Saqib Sultan Mehmood has been posted as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Inquiries – Central Police Office (CPO) and Ibadat Nisar as AIG Complaints at CPO Punjab.

Abdul Malik, Deputy Director Security of South Wing-II in Special Protection Unit (SPU) Lahore, has been transferred to Central Wing-I, whereas the South Wing-II’s position was given to Daud Aslam, who was previously performing duties in South Wing-III.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Raza Tanveer was given charge of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan City and Deputy Inspector General Zia-ul-Haq was directed to report CPO.

Earlier, Inspector General Police (IGP) of Punjab Arif Nawaz had ordered transfers and appointments of 11 police officers on June 12.

According to details, Muzaffargarh’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Organized Crime, Rehan Rasool, has been appointed as Assistant Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Dera Ghazi Khan, whereas incumbent ADIG of DG Khan Farooq Ahmed has been given the charge of DSP of legal department of DG Khan.

DSP Mansoor Naji has been named as DIG Traffic Punjab and DSP Saleem Haider Shah has been given the position of DSP Organized Crime Sheikhupura.

As per the notification, DSP Muhammad Afsar will be DSP Organized Crime Rawalpindi and DSP Aijaz Hussain Shah will be DSP of VVIP Security.

DSP Ghazanfar Abbas is appointed as DSP Mian Channu while DSP Muhammed Ashraf will serve Additional Inspector General of Special branch.

Meanwhile, DSP Razakar Hussain Shah is appointed as DSP Security of Governor House among other officials.

Comments

comments