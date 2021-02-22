LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday launched Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Peace Upon Him) scholarship Program for deserving students in the province.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that a fund of Rs one billion rupees have been allocated for this Program. He said that students can submit their applications through an online system.

پنجاب بھر کے ہونہار و مستحق طلبا و طالبات کے لئے رحمت اللعالمین ؐ سکالر شپ پروگرام کا آغاز: رحمت اللعالمین ؐ سکالر شپ کی ویب سائٹ کا افتتاح کر دیا گیا۔

اگلے بجٹ میں رحمت اللعالمینؐ سکالر شپ کو ایک ارب روپے تک بڑھایا جائے گا۔#ReformingPunjab pic.twitter.com/MkwZO9hwo8 — Reforming Punjab (@ReformingPunjab) February 22, 2021

Usman Buzdar said that students’ particulars will be checked online and scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels. He said that the fund for this Program will be enhanced every year.

Read More: Punjab govt announces ‘Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ scholarship program

پنجاب بھر کے ہونہار و مستحق طلبا و طالبات کے لئے رحمت اللعالمین ؐ سکالر شپ پروگرام آغاز: وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا رحمت اللعالمینؐ سکالر شپ کے اجراء کے موقع پر منعقدہ تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/4conSNwwN1 — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) February 22, 2021

Last year in November, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday had introduced Rahmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships worth Rs500 million.

Comments

comments