Punjab launches Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) scholarship programme

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday launched Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Peace Upon Him) scholarship Program for deserving students in the province.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that a fund of Rs one billion rupees have been allocated for this Program. He said that students can submit their applications through an online system.

Usman Buzdar said that students’ particulars will be checked online and scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels. He said that the fund for this Program will be enhanced every year.

Read More: Punjab govt announces ‘Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ scholarship program

Last year in November, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday had introduced Rahmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships worth Rs500 million.

