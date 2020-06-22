Three die, several injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab

LAHORE: Three people died and several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, three people died when a roof of the shop collapsed in the Sialkot district. The locals pulled out the bodies and shifted the wounded to the hospital.

15 people sustained injuries in roof collapse incidents in different areas of Ferozwala city of Sheikhupura district. They were shifted to hospitals.

In Lahore, six people including a woman sustained injuries as a wall of petrol pump collapsed.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed completion of advance safety arrangements before the arrival of monsoon season and possible flood.

Read More: PMD predicts above normal rainfall in upcoming monsoon season

He sought comprehensive plan from the Irrigation Department about making safety arrangements in this regard. CM directed to obtain authentic information about weather forecast by fully utilizing from the latest technology.

Comments

comments