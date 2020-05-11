Parts of Punjab receive rainfall as PDMA forecasts three-day rain spell  

LAHORE: Parts of Punjab province on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall with gusty winds as Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast three-day rain spell in the province from Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a hand out issued from the PDMA, it said different parts of the Punjab province will receive rainfall during a three-day spell from Tuesday to Thursday.

The cities which are likely to receive rainfall included Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and other areas.

Moreover, Lahore, Faisalabad and other parts of the Punjab province today received heavy rainfall with gusty winds, causing a disruption in electric supply.

According to details, major part of the Lahore city witnessed an electricity shutdown after the rainfall.

“At least 150 electricity feeders tripped, causing the shutdown,” said the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) adding that the electric supply would be resumed soon.

In Faisalabad, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) official said that the city witnessed power outage due to tripping of 17 electric feeders. “We are working to resolve the issue soon,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast entry of fresh westerly wave in Pakistan from Iran between May 12 and 16.

Karachi is expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday Thursday, while there is no chance of heatwave in the city, said MET dept.

The MET Office also forecast rainfall in Balochistan, Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah.

It said the rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

