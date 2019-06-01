Punjab govt raises technical allowance of engineers

MAKKAH: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced that technical allowance equivalent to 1.5 times of the basic salary will be given to engineers working in the specific departments.

In his tweet from Saudi Arabia, CM Buzdar said, “We are acting upon a policy in the province to give all-out opportunities to professionals to express their talent.”

He said that they hoped that engineers would perform even better after this raise and added that the issues of professionals working in the public sector were being resolved and the approval of the technical allowance for engineers in Punjab was the acknowledgement of their talent.

According to a statement issued from his office, the provincial Finance Department had issued the notification of the technical allowance on Friday after the approval by the provincial cabinet.

This allowance will be given to the engineers having HEC recognised degree and working in departments of agriculture, housing, irrigation, mines and minerals, communications and works, urban development and public health engineering, local government and community development, planning and development.

