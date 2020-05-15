Punjab records 356 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

LAHORE: 356 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 13,914, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Eleven more deaths were reported, pushing the total number of provincial fatalities to 234.

4,720 people have recovered from the virus in the province while 151,247 tests have been conducted thus far, the department said, adding 168 out of 356 new infections were detected in the provincial capital.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said Pakistan will soon start manufacturing breakthrough Covid-19 treatment drug Remdesivir under license from US pharmaceutical company Gilead.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said a Pakistani pharmaceutical company has concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir.

The special assistant said Pakistan is among the five countries with which the US company has signed licensing agreement for manufacturing the drug. He said production of the medicine can commence as early as eight weeks after the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

