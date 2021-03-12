Web Analytics
Markets to close at 6pm as Punjab reimposes restrictions over ‘alarming’ Covid surge

Punjab Restrictions

LAHORE: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has decided that markets in seven districts of the province with the highest ratio of cases will close at 6pm.

The decision was made by Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar in light of the number of cases being reported in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha.

“Educational institutions, parks, indoor ceremonies, Mazars will remain close for 15 days,” Buzdar tweeted.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the cabinet committee on combating coronavirus threat convened by Usman Buzdar to review the pandemic situation in the wake of the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to re-impose restrictions due to a surge in infections.

