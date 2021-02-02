LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday approved the relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit for government jobs in the province, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

As per the notification, the Punjab government has allowed relaxation up to 15 years in the upper age limit to all the applicants applying for the vacancies in government departments of Punjab.

It should be mentioned here that the earlier age limit relaxation for government jobs was 10 years in Punjab.

Read More: Punjab mulls over to regularize more than 30,000 contract employees: sources

On Jan 30. it was reported that the Punjab government has decided to regularize the services of over 50,000 contractual and work-charged employees.

Sources privy to the matter said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned to regularize the contractual employees working in different ministries and divisions in the province.

The chief minister had directed the authorities concerned to submit a summary in this regard after collecting data from all the provincial departments, the sources said, adding that the summary to be tabled in the upcoming cabinet meeting

Comments

comments