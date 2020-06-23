Punjab relaxes SOPs on burial, funeral of coronavirus inflicted deaths

LAHORE: A ban that came into effect after deaths in Pakistan due to coronavirus saw a rapid rise has been considerably relaxed on Tuesday allowing people to give a traditional funeral to the deceased, ARY News reported.

According to details, government of Punjab allowed funeral arrangements and participation of those close to the deceased from today onward.

Punjab had banned entrance of relatives, friends and acquaintances in funeral and burials of people who passed away due to coronavirus related complications, the move came after the same was implemented across the globe amidst the pandemic.

A notification confirming the decision has been issued by the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health in Punjab, Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman.

Sources privy to the Chief Minister House in Punjab have claimed that the chief minister Usman Buzdar has given formal approval of the resumption of traditional burials and funerals during a cabinet session on coronavirus.

According to the notification, a dead body may now be bathed according to Islamic traditions before its burial whereas teams of men and women have been designated at government burial sites to bathe the dead according to the gender of the deceased.

A rule imposing burial of someone who has died due to coronavirus in a coffin has also been waived, loved ones and people close to the dead would also be allowed to see their dead one last time before being buried while those wanting to touch the deceased will have to ensure that they wear hazmat suits in order to do so.

Secretary health’s notification concludes that the coronavirus burial and funeral standard operating procedures (SOPs) were imposed in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and the procedures being followed in other Muslim countries across the globe.

