Punjab govt committed to provide relief to common man: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that his government was committed to provide maximum relief to general public, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that no one would be allowed to plunder the national resources and added that public money will only be spent on the welfare of people.

Talking to the legislators hailing from Lahore division, the chief minister said, “We are custodian of every government penny and impartial inquiry will be held about the release and utilization of funds amounting to billions of rupees for constituencies before elections during the previous tenure.”

He said that illegal increase in prices of essential items would not be tolerated and added that strict action would be taken against the elements involved in artificial price-hike, read the statement.

The chief minister assured that the issue of potable water would be solved soon in Lahore division. On the occasion, he announced to restore 257 non-functional water supply schemes in Lahore division and other parts of the province and informed that funds had already been allocated for that purpose.

CM Buzdar said that Baba Guru Nanak University was being set up in Nankana Sahib. He further said that the scope of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be expanded to other districts.

