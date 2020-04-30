Punjab reports 396 new coronavirus cases, six more deaths

LAHORE: As many as 396 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 6,220, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Thursday.

It also reported six more deaths from the Covid-19, taking the number of people who died from the infection in the province so far to 106. 1,850 people have recovered from the coronavirus, while 27 patients are in critical condition.

79,914 tests have been conducted in the province thus far, the department said.

Earlier today, 358 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sindh, pushing the tally in the province to 6,053.

In a video statement, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died during in the province during the previous 24 hours, taking the number of people who have died from the disease so far to 112.

The 12 recent deaths over the past 24 hours are the highest number of fatalities from the contagion in the province so far, he added.

CM Murad said that a total of 54,377 tests have been conducted so far, including 2578 done over the past 24 hours. He said that 53 more people recuperated in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the number of people who have recovered thus far to 1332.

