Punjab reports 129 coronavirus cases, three deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 129 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 94,715 and fatalities to 2,177.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department said as many as 794,558 samples have been tested for Covid-19 across the province, out of which 94,715 turned out to be positive.

A total of 86,341 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, he added.

17 coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,129, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

As many as 730 new cases of the virus emerged after 20,631 tests were carried out across the country during this period, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 285,921.

The number of active cases stands at 16,599 while 263,193 patients have recuperated from the disease.

124,556 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 94,715 in Punjab, 34,859 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,956 in Balochistan, 15,296 in Islamabad, 2157 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,382 in Gilgit Baltistan.

