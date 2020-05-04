Punjab reports 152 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

LAHORE: 152 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 7,646, the Primary and Healthcare Department said on Monday.

The health department said five more people died from the deadly virus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 126. 2,680 of the total patients have recovered thus far, it added.

25 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, whereas 96,854 tests have been conducted to date.

The health department said of the total cases, 2,532 cases have been detected in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the provincial government is going all-out to ensure proper treatment of coronavirus patients.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she said more measures are being taken for better treatment of patients in intensive care units.

The provincial minister said the province has sufficient doctors and paramedical staff in public sector hospitals. She said the morale of doctors is high, who are serving Covid-19 patients selflessly.

