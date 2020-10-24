Punjab reports 214 new cases of novel coronavirus in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Saturday announced 214 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province during last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a statement said that five more patients have died of COVID-19 in the province in last 24 hours.

Total number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 102,467, the spokesperson stated.

Death toll in the province has reached to 2339, according to the statement.

Thus far, more than 1.4 million samples have been tested across the province while 97,331 patients have recovered.

The coronavirus claimed twelve more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,727.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 847 fresh infections surfaced when 31,009 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 327,063.

Around 310,101 people have recovered from the disease so far. There are a total of 10,235 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Overall 586 of the patients currently under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 42,35,329 tests have been conducted in country so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 143,222 cases, Punjab 102,467, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,923, Balochistan 15,791, Islamabad 18,764, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,748, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,148 cases of COVID-19.

