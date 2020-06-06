Punjab reports 2,164 new Covid-19 infections, 30 more deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 2,164 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 35,308, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 30 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 659 in Punjab province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 7,953 while a total of 271,959 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik announced to seal several bigger markets of the province over negligence of the designed SOPs in the wake of coronavirus.

While briefing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the chief secretary said that reports are emerging that several markets of the province are not implementing the SOPs.

The govt also opened public parks in Lahore after 75-day closure amid coronavirus outbreak in the city. The citizens also lauded the Punjab government’s decision of opening the parks.

