Punjab reports 336 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Coronavirus Punjab

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 13,561 in Punjab after 336 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9 more coronavirus positive patients died, bringing the number of people falling prey to the infection in the province to 223. 4,636 people have thus far recovered from the disease.

178 out of 336 new cases surfaced in the provincial capital, the department said.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government banned Youm-e-Ali processions across the province in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Punjab home department said Youm-e-Ali processions have been banned in the province. However, indoor majalis can be held with strict adherence to the SOPs agreed upon between the federal government and religious leaders and scholars.

